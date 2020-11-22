Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Taneeya from New York or Lana from Georgia

Each week we choose to highlight the personal style and flair of Fashion Bomb Daily Readers in a feature we call Fashion Bombshell of the Day and now we want to hear from you. Vote for who you think she be Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Here are our contenders:

Opening the week is Taneeya, a young entrepreneur and HBCU graduate from New York. She writes, “I would describe my style as big, fearless and bold like my hair. I am not afraid of color and print. I love to find vintage clothing and revamp it in my own image. Many people wear their emotions on their sleeve, but I go one step further and wear it on my skin. I stay away from trends and dress based off of my mood. What I wore yesterday, doesn’t define the “me” I am today! My style is constantly evolving!

Secondly, is Lana from Georgia. Lana says, “I would describe my style as flirty and girly but versatile! I always dress for the occasion but add a little extra. I wear heels with almost everything even if it’s just a t-shirt and denim type of outfit. I feel like heels always spice things up. My friends always say I overdress but there’s honestly no such thing lol.”

Both of these bombshell’s are explosive, but you can only choose one. Vote below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.