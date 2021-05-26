Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it Be Shawnee from Florida Mauritza from Atlanta or Kia from Wisconsin

Each week we choose to highlight Fashion Bomb Daily Readers in a feature we call Fashion Bombshell of the Day and now we want to hear from you. Vote on who you think should be Fashion Bombshell of the Week, here are our contenders.

Our 1st contender is Shawnee, a fashion and lifestyle blogger from Florida. Her style is dressy casual with a bit of sexy appeal. With simple silhouettes, a soft color pallet and a good sandal, this bombshell exudes, “keep it cute”. Shawnee describes her style as “chic & minimal”.

Next is Mauritza from Atlanta. She says, “When I say eclectic, I see myself as someone who is not constrained by the walls of fashion; I wear everything that works for me, which is very important especially if you are on a style journey!“

Closing the week is Kia from Wisconsin. Kia says, “Never a day in life did I think or even dream of becoming a model, an amputee model at that! But seeing how I received so many stares after receiving my amputations I thought I’d make it a little more interesting, “Dress it up..make them stare even harder” … Modeling my newly given body… I want people to stare? I want them to know what I’ve experienced.”

Which bombshell blew you away? Vote for you favorite below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.