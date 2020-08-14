Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Rachelle from Texas or Bella from Florida

Each week we choose Fashion Bomb Daily readers to be awarded Fashion Bombshell of the Day and now is your chance to vote on who you think she be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week.

This week our 1st contender is Rachelle from Texas. She says, “My style is very becoming with an editorial fun flare. I like to be unpredictably innovative and timeless. My melanin is my favorite accessory!”

Next we have Bella from Florida. Bella is an entrepreneur looking to break into the fashion industry. Her style is sexy and modern

Both of these Bombshell’s style seems very different, but who would you rather go shopping with? Which Bombshell blew you away? Vote below.

