Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will It Be Lekia from Norfolk, Ornella from New York or Sandra from Massachusetts

Each week we choose Fashion Bomb Daily readers to highlight in a feature we call Fashion Bombshell of the Day and now we want to hear from you. Vote for who you think she be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Here are our contenders:

Opening the week is Lakeia from Norfolk. Lakeia writes , “I would describe my style as very versatile. I love that I am able to pull of any aesthetic. I would say my style is very diverse, I love to get creative and tell stories with my looks. My style is inspired a lot from the 70s, 80s and 90s era.”

Our 2nd bombshell of the week was Ornella from New York. She writes, “My name is Ornella, I’m a freelance commercial and fashion stylist from Brooklyn New York. If I could describe my style I would say it’s a mix between vintage classics and unisex clothing.“

Closing the week we have Sandra from Massachusetts. She writes, “My name is Sandra, I am 32 year old psychiatric nurse from Boston. I would say my style is where comfort meets confidence. I love layers, I love to be sexy yet covered up and classy. My style represents who I am as a woman. I dress depending on my mood. I don’t conform to social norms, I am feminine with sometimes what most would consider a masculine way of thinking as well as my work ethic. How I dress expresses the naked me. Who I am innately.“

Each bombshell’s style is different but which one blew you away? Vote for your favorite below.

For you chance to be featured send your name (including your Instagram name), location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.