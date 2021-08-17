Hey Bombshells! Vote for who you think she be Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Here are our contenders.

Opening the week was Kristin from LA. When asked to describe her style Kristin says she is Trendy, Sexy and Conservative.

Next up is Ama from London. Her style is chic, polished and a bit flirty. Whether she’s rocking a neutral monochromatic look, a pop of color, or muted hues, this Bombshell screams sophistication.

Last but not least is Cydney from Pittsburgh. She says, “I truly believe anyone can make a good $7,000 outfit look amazing, but the real skill is in making a $17 fit look just as fabulous! Now that’s style!”

You can only pick one, which Bombshell blew you away? Vote below.

