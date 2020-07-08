Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Javada from Alabama or Erica from Wisconsin

It’s that time again! Each week we chose people to be featured as our bombshell of the day and now we want to hear from you.

Opening the week we have Erica from Wisconsin. Erica writes, “I’d like to say my style is versatile. I like to switch it up and rock some of everything! I am bold and confident for the most part though and definitely unique when it comes to setting my own trends.”

Next was Javada from Alabama. She writes, “My name is Javada from Mobile, Alabama! My style is limitless! I love to dress it up and down. I like to have fun with fashion and mix it up a bit.“

Both of them were bomb, but which one blew you away? Vote below.

