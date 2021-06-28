Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be: Jasmine from Virginia Nao from Canada or Brittni from New York

Hey Bombshells! Here we go again, vote for who you think should be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Here are the contenders.

Opening the week we had Jasmine from New York. She says, “I would describe my style as classy, sexy, glam. As a woman, I love to wear pieces that feel feminine and Fun! I have always loved fashion since childhood. Styling has always come naturally to me. My Fashion is my art. Its the feeling I get when creating a look that let’s me know my masterpiece is complete.

Next was Nao from Canada. Nao’s style is one of a kind. With a mixture of punk, glam and street, its no wonder why she has a huge following. Her style embodies a fierce unapologetic energy that we are here for.

Closing the week we had Brittni from Miami. Brittni is great at mixing logo branded designer items with more subtle everyday wear for an overall polished look. Sexy and chic are two words that sums up her style. Even when wear sweats, she doesn’t sacrifice glam.

Vote below.