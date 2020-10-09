Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will It Be Genice from Jackson, Niurka from Florida Or Janay from New York

Each week we choose Fashion Bomb Daily readers to highlight in a feature we call Fashion Bombshell of the Day and now we want to hear from you. Vote for who you think she be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Here are our contenders:

Opening the week is Genice Genice.Elison from Jackson. Genice writes, “I would have to say my style is Artsy Chic. I love to mix bold colors & patterns with my looks. You will always catch me pairing cheetah, polka dots or Camo with just about anything because these are considered my “NEUTRALS”.

Our second bombshell of the week is Day goes to Niurka from Florida. She writes, “I’m a Miami girl living in Tampa. Full Time working wife and Mama of 4 who loves to be expressive with bold colors, statement jewelry, and fun pieces. So much so I launched a boutique named Jumpsuits and Jammies with my teen daughter to teach her business and give her some responsibilities and of course to shop what we love! I think that your clothes describe your mood and for me it’s flirty, fun and bold!“

Closing the week is s Janay from New York. Janay writes, “My style isn’t one definitive look or theme. My style is based off of what I’m feeling in the morning. I like a lot of colors so I try to incorporate that in my style. However my favorite style to do might be contemporary and classic mixed with streetwear. I like ruffles. I like asymmetrical shirts. I like denim, preferably distressed. If I was rich my wardrobe would be more so of the likes of June Ambrose…“

This week may be a tough one as each bombshell has shown diversity in their wardrobe, but you can only choose one! Vote for your favorite below.

For you chance to be featured send your name (including your Instagram name), location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.