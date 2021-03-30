Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Dani from Washington D.C or Brittany from Texas

Hey bombshells! Each week we choose to highlight fashion bomb daily readers in a feature we call Fashion Bombshell of the Day and now we ant to hear from you. Vote on who you think should be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week, here are the contenders for the week of March 22nd, 2021.

Opening the week was Dani from Washington D.C. She stated, “I would describe my style as sophisticated casual minimalist. I like to incorporate clean line silhouettes, some print every now and then, and casual pieces into my wardrobe.”

Next was Brittany, when asked to describe her style she said, “trendy, easy and versatile.” Brittany’s looks are easy going everyday looks that can be worn day or night, dressed up or down.

Both of these bombshell’s have similar styles, but who do you think should take the title.

