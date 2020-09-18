Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will It be Christina from Atlanta, Junytza from New York or Naya From Virginia

Our 1st contender is Christina from Atlanta.

Christina writes, “I would describe my style as classy, sexy, chic. I love creating timeless looks when playing with trends. So when I look back, 5 or 10 years later, I curated something I could wear again. I’ve recently had the opportunity to work with a few costume designers and wardrobe stylists. I currently live in Atlanta, GA. I’ve had my blog for about 1.5 years looking to increase my following and continue creating timeless looks.”

Our 2nd bombshell of the week was Junytza from New York.

On a Instagram post earlier this year , Junytza expresses how difficult it may be to gain inspiration during the pandemic. She writes, “It’s easy to find inspiration from others. It’s easy to copy others. But when you start realizing your own potential; you will find your own unique spark.”

Closing the week was Naya from Virginia.

She writes, “My name is Naya out of Virginia. I believe that I have what it takes to be featured as a Fashion Bombshell due to the uniqueness of my style. I would describe my style as fun, colorful, and eclectic.“

Each of these bombshells are fabulous but still have different styles. Which bombshell blew you away? Vote below.

