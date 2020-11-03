Viola Davis Encourages Everyone to Vote in $850 Black and White Michael Kors ‘Vote’ Sweater!
Viola Davis took to instagram to share a video of her dancing and spreading a joy with her dazzling smile along with a clear message: vote. She made sure the message was received with her Michael Kors sweater.
Viola Davis was wearing a $850 Michael Kors “Vote” sweater, styled by Elizabeth Stewart. Her hair was done by Jamika Wilson and makeup was slayed by Autumn Moultrie.
Thoughts? Also, please vote today!