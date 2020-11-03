Viola Davis Encourages Everyone to Vote in $850 Black and White Michael Kors ‘Vote’ Sweater!

Viola Davis took to instagram to share a video of her dancing and spreading a joy with her dazzling smile along with a clear message: vote. She made sure the message was received with her Michael Kors sweater.

Viola Davis was wearing a $850 Michael Kors “Vote” sweater, styled by Elizabeth Stewart. Her hair was done by Jamika Wilson and makeup was slayed by Autumn Moultrie.

Thoughts? Also, please vote today!

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like