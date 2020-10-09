Usher Rocks a Teal, Black and White Balmain Ensemble While Attending Balmain’s Live Stream Show
Usher was photographed wearing an ensemble by Balmain as he attended the livestream front row of the maison’s latest show. The teal sweater has a strong shoulder, which can be seen on many looks from the show, and the white bandage like material that is found at the bottom of the sweater adds to the shape and provides a very unique look.
The sweater was paired with a simple black suit which also has a strong shoulder and black and white sneakers. Are you feeling this Balmain look? Let us know.
Images by Logan Delaney