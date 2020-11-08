Usher Kept It Minty Fresh in Rick Owens Look and Comme Des Garçons X Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sneakers!

Usher Raymond has been heating up the ‘gram with his recent looks lately, keeping it fresh by tapping into some of the most popular streetwear brands like Chrome Hearts, Fear of God, Comme des Garcons, and more! His latest look came as a monochromatic mint green look, let’s get into it:

Backgrid

Usher wore Rick Owens Drkshdw boxy fit press stud jacket and Berlin jersey-cotton track pants paired with Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sneakers in white.

Shop his look below:

What say you?