Upcoming Fashion Bomb Daily x Claire Sulmers Event: Claire Sulmers Will Be a Keynote Speaker at Cool Girls Create’s First Black Women Creators Virtual Conference on August 29 and 30

Founded by Taniesha Westbrook, the Cool Girls Create is organization that serves as a community for Black female creatives. The group will be hosting its very first Black Women Creators Virtual Conference, an exclusive 2-day virtual event featuring workshops and speakers including Fashion Bomb Daily’s very own EIC Claire Sulmers!

On August 29th and 30th, the Black Women Creators Virtual Conference will host a weekend full of events online with the purpose of helping Black female creatives to amplify their businesses along with expanding their impact and roles as creatives. The conference will include presentations by well-known visionaries including founder Claire Sulmers of Fashion Bomb Daily along with self portrait model Kimberly Douglas, violinist Mapy, dancer Aryan Davenport and Beyoncé’s professional dancer Corbin Hunter!

You can also expect interactive workshops, panel discussions, live Q&A sessions and virtual performances! The fun doesn’t stop after the conference as there will be a networking afterparty and limited edition event boxes along with post-conference offerings such as post-conference skill-building, follow-up and virtual networking.

If you’re a creative looking to expand your business, then you don’t want to miss this. You can purchase your tickets to the 2020 Black Women Creators Conference here!