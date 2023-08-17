In the ever-evolving fashion world, some trailblazers leave an indelible mark on the industry, and Oluwastosin Fagbenro is one such visionary. A passionate fashion enthusiast armed with ambition and a vision. Oluwastosin founded NeatButtons in the year 2017, driven by her love for fashion and a desire to create innovative, stylish, and comfortable clothing for both men and women. The brand quickly gained recognition for its distinctive style and impeccable craftsmanship. The name “NeatButtons” is a testament to the designer’s attention to detail and the pursuit of perfection. Every garment the brand produces bears witness to the careful selection of materials, precision in construction, and a touch of finesse that sets NeatButtons apart from the rest.

From the moment she could pick up a needle and thread, Oluwatosin Fagbenro knew her destiny was intertwined with fashion. Born and raised in a creative family that appreciated craftsmanship, she inherited an innate flair for design. As she grew older, her passion for fashion intensified, and she became determined to turn her dreams into reality. She closely watched her mum make clothes, and her interest in cloth-making increased.

After university in Nigeria, she attended the fashion school Kofoworola Aderonke Foundation (KAF) in 2014.

In 2022, she moved to the UK (Aberdeen) with her family, maintaining her brand’s development and refining her personal style while adorned in it. Swiftly, her authenticity while showcasing her brand caught the attention. Her affection, dedication, determination, distinctive style, and creative spirit culminated in her achievement of a successful showcase during the Aberdeen Fashion Week. Moreso, the brand’s innovative designs caught the eye of fashion critics and enthusiasts alike, resulting in multiple prestigious accolades. This recognition further solidified Oluwastosin Fagbenro’s status as a creative force to be reckoned with.

One core element distinguishing NeatButtons is Oluwastosin’s devotion to creating exquisite female clothing that exudes elegance and comfort. Each collection is thoughtfully curated to complement a diverse range of body types, allowing every woman to embrace her unique beauty confidently. From luxurious evening dresses that radiate glamour to chic, ready-to-wear ensembles perfect for everyday life, and native African styles, NeatButtons empowers women to feel fabulous in their own skin.

How Does NeatButtons Embrace Sustainability and Ethics in Fashion?”

The young designer’s dedication to sustainability and ethical practices also shines through in her brand’s philosophy. Oluwastosin firmly believes that fashion should not come at the cost of the environment or workers’ well-being. NeatButtons meticulously sources eco-friendly fabrics and partners with skilled artisans who share her commitment to fair labour practices. This ethos adds a layer of meaning to each piece, making it a style statement and a conscious choice.

How Does Oluwastosin’s Resilience and Innovation Inspire the Fashion Industry and Promote Empowerment?”

Despite the challenges and competition in the fashion industry, Oluwastosin remains steadfast in her pursuit of excellence. Each season, she brings something fresh and exciting to the runway, continuously reinventing her designs while staying true to her brand’s ethos. The resilience and adaptability she exhibits are traits that inspire both aspiring designers and seasoned veterans alike.

Beyond her artistic endeavors, Oluwastosin is a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment and inclusivity in the fashion world. She uses her platform to promote body positivity, diversity, and the breaking of stereotypes. Through her brand and actions, she encourages women to embrace their uniqueness and be unapologetically themselves.

As NeatButtons continues to flourish and carve its niche in the fashion realm, Oluwastosin Fagbenro remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring designers and entrepreneurs worldwide. Her journey from a young fashion enthusiast with a dream to an award-winning fashion designer is a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and creativity.

In a rapidly changing industry, Oluwastosin and her brand, NeatButtons, serve as a reminder that fashion is not just about trends but also about storytelling, empowerment, and making a positive impact on the world. As we eagerly await what the future holds for this talented designer, one thing is certain: Oluwastosin Fagbenro and NeatButtons will continue to leave a lasting impression on the fashion world for years to come.

How do you ensure that your supply chain and production process are in harmony with your concept of contemporary fashion?

Our supply chain and production process seamlessly intertwine with our modern fashion philosophy through strategic measures. Foremost, the meticulous sourcing of materials aligns with current aesthetics and sustainability principles. Ethical partnerships further enable us to maintain the cherished quality and values of our brand.

NeatButtons production process stands as an agile and adaptable framework, promptly responding to evolving trends while upholding craftsmanship. This dynamic approach ensures our creations continually resonate with our contemporary audience. Transparency and accountability reign throughout our supply chain, emphasising fair labour and responsible production practices. Routine audits and supplier assessments diligently safeguard our commitment. In essence, our approach amalgamates conscious material sourcing, dynamic production methodologies, and unwavering dedication to ethical and contemporary fashion values. This harmony defines our supply chain and production process in alignment with our overarching vision.

What aspirations do you have for the brand as we approach the end of the year 2023?”

“As we near the end of 2023, our clothing brand NeatButtons is fuelled by ambitious aspirations. We aim to consolidate our presence as a trendsetting force in the fashion industry, known not only for our unique designs but also for our unwavering commitment to sustainability. We intend to expand our reach globally, connecting with fashion enthusiasts who share our values of conscious consumption.

Furthermore, we aspire to foster meaningful collaborations with artisans and creators, fostering a network that amplifies craftsmanship and innovation. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion, introducing collections that not only captivate aesthetically but also contribute to larger conversations about social and environmental responsibility.

In summary, our vision for NeatButtons as we approach the close of 2023 is a dynamic blend of global recognition, sustainable excellence, and transformative creativity, all aimed at leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.”

You can connect with the brand on Instagram/Facebook: Instagram.com/NeatButtons. Facebook.com/NeatButtons.