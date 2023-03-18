Meet the woman whose love and enthusiasm for the fashion industry are obvious and undoubtedly evident to all, heavily driven by her desire to see others reflect their genuine beauty via what they wear. She is Oghenemarro Victory, also referred to as Marro. She is the brain, the originator, and the creative force behind the apparel line “Marro Designs.“

“Marro Designs” is a distinctive brand that draws inspiration from the natural environment and local cultures, and her sense of afro-western fusion transcends the boundaries of the modern fashion industry. She creates distinctive clothing for men, women, and kids so that the whole family may express themselves as a whole, lovely entity via style. Using a variety of materials, including African native print fabric, Western plain and pattern fabric, and carefully obtained accessories, Marro Designs is a modern apparel business that infuses vintage elegance into contemporary design.

As a young girl who was born and raised in Nigeria, her desire drove her to prioritise her love of the fashion industry. Her mother’s influence and her early interest for fashion inspired her to join in an apprenticeship programme with Caroline Fashion House in 2005. At age 15, where she learned about and specialised in women’s and children’s apparel, alongside attending high school. She went on to incorporate men’s wear into her line of clothing after completing an apprenticeship with SteveMash Clothing in 2009.

Marro continued her education at the Delta State Polytechnic in Ogwashi-uku, Nigeria, where she studied fashion design and clothing technology. She received a high distinction for her Higher National Diploma. She relocated to the UK with her family in 2019 and continued to develop her style and brand while donning it. She was quickly recognised for her originality while wearing her brand. Her love, enthusiasm, perseverance, sense of style, and inventiveness earned her a “Fashion Power House” in Aberdeen, United Kingdom. This resulted in her being recognized as Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire’s best contemporary fashion designer” and winning the Fashion Art Media Award during the Aberdeen Fashion Week.

What kind of self-image do you want people who wear Marro Designs to have?In other words, they are wearing a piece that serves as a reminder that fashion is circular, and I want them to feel unique and wear it with pride knowing that they are a part of modern fashion awareness that encourages people not to forget the very beginning of fashion in ancient times. When I receive large purchases or family packages, I am especially delighted because it inspires me to carry on with my business.

What steps do you take to ensure that your supply chain and production process align with your idea of contemporary fashion?

There are 3 major processes to production,

1. Sourcing the fabric

2. Materials/accessories to produce garments

3. Pattern making and garment construction.

Over the years I have been able to get a sustainable flow of supply and continued to keep up to date with current market survey for fabrics and materials that are unique to my niche so this gives me astonishing final outcome.

What are your ambitions for the brand as we head towards the end of this year 2023?

I desire to build a strong brand while maintaining its unique niche for contemporary clothing thereby building a business website where products can be seen and ordered all over the world as I am already working on producing high volume “ready to wear” garments. I also aim to network and engage with like minds which will help improve my skills and knowledge in the fashion business/industry.

You can connect with the brand on LinkedIn: Oghenemarro Offeh and Instagram: @marro_designs

Association Membership:

UK Fashion and Textile Association, UKFT

Fashion Designer Association of Nigeria, FADAN

African Fashion Development and Empowerment Centre, AFDEC