Last month, Tyga and Avril Lavigne shocked the internet when they debuted their relationship during Paris Fashion Week. In the most romantic city on earth, the Sk8r Boi singer and Freaky Deaky rapper surprised social media users with their budding romance.

A source told People magazine that the two artists are getting to know one another, and it appears the terms of their brand new relationship include stepping out in bomb couple looks, as most celebrity couples do.

Photo: IG Reproduction While Paris saw them in coordinating leather looks at shows like y/Project FW23 and locking lips at high-profile events like the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party, the new couple is back Stateside and serving their couple looks on the streets of L.A. Tyga and Avril Lavigne leaving the y/Project FW23 show

On March 22, NBA star Kyrie Irving threw a birthday party at L.A’s The Nice Guy nightclub. Avril Lavigne and Tyga were pictured leaving together in black-on-black ensembles.

While the Canadian rocker wore a black Snoop Dogg crewneck by Ask Yurself layered over a white shirt, coupled with knee-high Prada Monolith knit boots, her Cali-born beaux wore a Mastermind World fleece jacket with leather pants and boots.

Although their relationship is fairly new, that didn’t stop Tyga from getting his girl the $80k necklace she accessorized her look with. She complemented the bling with a crystal Prada Triangle satin bag.