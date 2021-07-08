Two Curve Enhancing Treatments Patients Go Crazy About

Medical cosmetic treatments are not exclusive to the face. There is a wide range of body enhancement and contouring treatments out there as well to help people reach their desired build and physique. Few things in life are as satisfying as looking in the mirror and wow-ing yourself. Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who have not reached this level of self-confidence yet. But fortunately there are plenty of dermatology and plastic surgery centers (www.skinlyaesthetics.com) that focus entirely on body and facial enhancing procedures. Because of their expertise they often create an easy to follow plan that addresses all the areas of concern and offer a step by step implementation to achieve satisfying results.

For example, with treatments like Sculptra butt enlargement patients can look in the mirror and feel good about themselves. This is not a form of narcissism or ego. It’s simply a matter of being satisfied with who you are and how you look. This is the ethos with which plastic surgery centers like Skinly Aesthetics have been working for many years.

But it’s not the only one of its kind. There are other curve enhancements out there, including the famous Brazilian butt lift which is also highly regarded as the way to go for those looking for a little extra volume in their posteriors. With how hot and trendy big butts are these days, it makes sense to see these two treatments rise above the rest.

Sculptra Injections

What makes a treatment legendary is not the immediate effect it has on the body but what it promises to do in the long run. It is easy to bring out some effects for a short period of time, have them disappear, and then return to the clinic the next month to get treated again. Most people, however, do not have the time, energy, or resources to spare just to get treated regularly.

This is why the Sculptra treatments look to take the results to the next level and keep them there for a long time after the procedure has been performed. Why is the concept of longevity so important in curve enhancements? Because once you have those gorgeous curves on your body the last thing you want to see is them disappearing. Luckily enough, however, Sculptra is one treatment that is not held back by time.

The Sculptra injections initially function quite similarly to dermal fillers. The compound is injected into key areas of the posterior, where they increase the volume, enhance the curve, and do this without taking away from the posterior’s authentic shape. Symmetry and form are taken into account to ensure that the enhancements are visible, but do not look artificial.

When the compound is injected it comes into contact with the moisture inside the body and expands, adding extra volume to the buttocks and making it look visibly bigger. This initial volume does not last very long and will slowly disappear. This is a very disappointing part of the procedure for many inexperienced patients but rest assured, more is yet to come.

Once the Sculptra compound is dissolved, it boosts the production of collagen in that area. Collagen is a very important protein naturally produced in the body. It is responsible for keeping it structurally sound and strong. When the Sculptra compound dissolves, the newly produced collagen strands take its place. They continue to keep the buttocks rounded and curvy even after the compound has dissolved.

Basically, your body takes the wheel from this point on, and for the next year and a half, up to two years, you have a gorgeous curvy butt that does not look artificial and retains that authentic charm that everyone loves so much. It’s the perfect treatment for those looking for a one-time solution to their body enhancement needs.

But as effective as Sculptra is, it’s not your only option for curve enhancements. There are other treatments you can try which are just as interesting in the way they function.

The Brazilian Butt Lift

And by “more interesting” we are referring to the Brazilian butt lift or BBL for short. This treatment has made quite a name for itself thanks to its unusual yet very practical procedure. Having only been introduced to the general market quite recently, the BBL has made major strides in curve enhancements and has presented many hopeful patients with an easy solution.

This solution has more than one stage to it, however. The Sculptra treatment, while very effective, only works on one front: enhancing the curvature of the buttocks. The BBl takes a wildly different approach and ends up solving two problems with one convenient procedure.

Naturally curvy butts are possible thanks to an extra layer of fat as well as toned muscles that line the posterior. This can be achieved through natural means but requires countless hours of physical effort, as well as dieting, and a very strict regime. With how tight everyone’s schedule is nowadays, this is not possible for everyone.

So where does one get this extra fat from? Why not other parts of the body which have excess fat that you won’t need, such as the thighs, hips, and waist? So, the procedure involves the extraction of this fat and the reintroduction of it back into the posterior. It’s an ingenious approach as it not only reduces fat in unwanted areas but also adds it to a place where it works to the patient’s benefit. Why leave all that perfect fat lying around the place when you can put it to good use?

Obviously, this newly injected fat will slowly begin to dissolve since fat tends to lose volume after around two years. This is a natural part of the process, but it does mean that you will have a curvy figure for years to come without having to worry about the resupply of fat. Much like the Sculptra injections, BBL is a great way for people with slimmer figures to get those curves they’ve always wanted. And since the fat comes from your own body, there is very little room for allergic reactions or severe side effects.