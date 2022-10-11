We’re about half way through the British Film Institutes 66th annual London Film Festival in, so why not check out some of the best looks off the red carpet thus far? These outfits range from ready-to-wear runway designs to couture creations. Here’s who’s making the best dressed list in our books this year:

Taylor Russel in Schiaparelli

We instantly recognized actress Taylor Russell’s dress and hat to the Bones and All premiere as the opening look of Schiaprelli’s FW22 Couture collection – the drama! A great choice for a fitting film, Taylor certainly has our attention!

Jodie Turner-Smith in Chistopher Kane

In a Fall-Winter 2022 Christopher Kane look styled by Wayman and Micah, Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths UK screening looking absolutely mesmerizing and edgy.

Jodie Turner Smith in Balmain Couture

On another occasion, she sported a metallic gold Balmain Haute Couture gown that was just – wow! She can do no wrong in our eyes.

Lashana Lynch in Ashish

The Woman King actress Lashana Lynch attended the London showing of Matilda the Musical where she plays a starring role wearing a $4,023 Ashish sequins dress styled by Karla Welch!

