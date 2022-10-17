Last night’s 2nd annual Academy Awards Museum Gala was a star studded evening with an affluent guest list and an abundance of fire fashion moments! Hosted at the newly opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, outfit choices ranged from minimalist, sleek and sexy to bright, bold and experimental. Here are Fashion Bomb Daily‘s top 5 fan favorites for best dressed:



Regina Hall in David Koma: 2.8K

Photo: Getty

The cream plumery with the off-white skirt and silver accents were a great choice for Regina, styled by Alison Edmond. She accessorized with Shay Jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch and Stuart Weitzman

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent: 2.6K

Photo: Getty

Styled by Karla Welch, Mrs. Bieber made matching your hair color to your dress a thing in this chocolate colored Saint Laurent cutout design.

Kaia Gerber in Alaïa: 1.6K

Photo: Getty

Supermodel Kaia Gerber looked like a young Cindy Crawford in Maison Alaïa for the night. She did the sleek look well styled by Danielle Goldberg.

Keke Palmer in Act N°1: 1.3K

Photo: Getty

Wearing black and blue Act N°1, you couldn’t miss Keke on the red carpet! Her look was put together by Law Roach.

Kerry Washington in Prabal Gurung: 1.1K

Photo: Getty

Also styled by Law Roach was Kerry Washington! Her sheer deep V dress and latex gloves were by Prabal Gurung.

What do you think?

Main Image: Getty Images