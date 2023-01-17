For 2023, the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards returned to their regularly scheduled programming and were held in Los Angeles! On the red carpet, the gowns were sweeping and twinkling with every camera’s flash this Sunday, January 15th. While some looks stood out more than others, these are the top charters for best dressed of the evening.

Photo: Robert Ector

Niecy dazzled in a pale yellow custom Jason Wu gown and Jacob & Co. jewels, styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. Her makeup was done by Porsche Cooper with hair by Robbi Rogers.

Photo: Tayo Kuku Jr.

Both on the red carpet and as she delivered a moving acceptance speech for her Critics Choice Award win last night, Sheryl Lee Ralph looked like a living, breathing award herself in custom Jovana Louis – a look styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice. Her makeup was done by Mila Thomas.

Photo: Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy looked dashing in a sheer, stoned Christian Dior dress that featured a full, structured skirt. With the scalloped, fish scale embroidered motif and stone embellishments, we know that dress must have been all the more beautiful in person. With every detail, from hair to makeup, the perfectly matched nude dress color and the simple styling between the necklace and shoe choice, it’s 10s across the board!

Photo: Getty

Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, Janelle Monae arrive in custom Vera Wang haute couture and Messika Jewelry accessories. Her hair was styled by Nikki Nelms with makeup by Keita Moore and nails manicured by Angie Aguirre.

Photo: Getty

Quinta Brunson wore Robert Wun SS23 RTW to the event, styled by Bryon Javar. Her earrings were provided by Amrapali Jewels, rings courtesy of REZA and Graziella, hair done by the talented Alexander Armand, makeup by Renee Loiz and manicure by Temeka Jackson .

Photo: Getty

In a strapless Christian Siriano gown, Messika Jewelry and a Judith Leiber clutch, Angela Bassett as styled by Jennifer Austin for the night. Randy Stodghill styled her hair in a pulled back ponytail with a side part, and MUA D’Andre Michael took care of her beat.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

In a sparkling Maison Valentino dress and Messika Jewelry gems styled by Elizabeth Stewart, Viola Davis looked gorgeous as she attended the award show with her husband. For her hair she entrusted Jamika Wilson and makeup by Sergio López-Rivera.

Photo: Getty

Styled by Law Roach., Kerry Washington wore Bulgari jewels and an Armani Privé gown. Carola Gonzalez did her makeup while Takisha Sturdivant-Drew took care of the hair.

Photo: Getty

Elle Fanning opted for a deconstructed Alexander McQueen SS23 gown styled by Samantha McMillen.

Photo: Getty

Cate Blanchett wore embraced Spring 2023 in a Max Mara gown from the upcoming collection. This look says poised, relaxed yet elegant, just like Cate.

Which red carpet look is your favorite?

Main Images: Getty Images, Tayo Kuku Jr. and Robert Ector.