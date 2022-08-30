The MTV Video Music Awards have been rolling out the red carpet for music’s visual high achievers and go-getters, hosting the Grammy’s of the music video landscape for almost 40 years now! With more than 100 nominations and 22 awards crammed into just over 3 hours, with every celebrity entrance, acceptance speech and performance came plenty of opportunity to tell a story through fashion. Here are the top 10 best-dressed celebrities of the night!

1. Lizzo in Jean Paul Gaultier

Photo:Getty Images

Lizzo arrived to the party sporting Jean Paul Gaultier Spring-Summer 2022 Couture by Glen Martens. The look, styled by Brett Alan Nelson, was kicked up a notch using gloves by Lael Osness and Jewelry by Jennifer Fisher. Her hair was slicked back in a wet look by hairstylist Shelby Swain, complete with a bold lip and lip ring by makeup artist Alex Mayo. The finishing touch were her chrome nails manicured by Eri Ishizu.

Lizzo also wore Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing FW22 while accepting her Video of the Year award.

Image: IG/Reproduction

2. Chloe Bailey in Zigman

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Looking like an intergallactic goddess, Chloe Bailey was unmatched in a custom Zigman gown for the styled by Jennifer Udechukwu with Jimmy Choo heels, JustDesi earrings as well as rings and bracelets by H. Crowne. The fit was perfected by Jessa Jacara! With MUA David Velasquez on the makeup and Nicole Newland for hair, she slayed!

3. Latto in Lado Bokuchava

Image: IG/Reproduction

Latto showed up to the function in a full neon green Lado Bokuchava SS22 outfit. The cut-out, tie front leather blazer and cargo mini-skirt combo went with green ‘Devon’ heels by The Attico.

4. Nicki Minaj in Dolce and Gabbana

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Nicki Minaj was her vibrant, Barbie-esque self on the main stage of the VMA’s as she accepted her Video Vanguard award in a custom Dolce and Gabbana look styled by Diandre Tristan. For accessories, her pink Louboutin heels, Cicada Jewelry bracelet and REZA necklace and ring complimented the entire look.

5. Kamie Crawford in Hanifa

Photo: Getty Images

Catfish’s Kamie Crawford also leaned into pink donning a recent design by Hanifa! The SS22 dress retails for $480.

Get the look: $480 Hanifa Isla Knit Midi Dress

6. Lil Nas X in Harris Reed

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X came through in Look 8 from Harris Reed’s ’60 Years A Queen’ collection. The feathery masterpiece and sequins pants were selected by stylist Hodo Musa who engineered this fashion moment!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

7. Alaya High in Reworked Dior

Photo: Getty Images

In Bomb kids style, hip-hop artist Alaya High wore reworked Dior customized by Rich God to the VMAs this year. The fit is a balanced mix of youthful, trendy and unique!

8. Shenseea in Marc Jacobs

Photo: Getty Images

Jamaican dancehall bombshell Shenseea stood right out when she entered the building draped in SS22 Marc Jacobs. Currently working the stylist Kris Fe, the light-washed denim look came to life with the addition of white Mary Jane platform heels.

9. Taylor Swift in Oscar De La Renta

Taylor Swift made history last night becoming the ever first artist to win Video of the Year three times! For an accomplishment of that caliber, she went all out in a crystal Oscar De La Renta cocktail dress from the pre-Spring 2023 collection. With all eyes on her, she also took the occasion to announce the release of her new album ‘Midnights’ this coming October.

10. Blackpink in Celine, Dior, Chanel and Saint Laurent

Image: IG/Reproduction

Girl group Blackpink showed off their individual style last night wearing (from left to right) Celine, Dior, Chanel and SaintLaurent (left to right).

What do you think?



Main Image: Getty Images + IG/Reproduction