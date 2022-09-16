On Monday, Los Angeles shone the spotlight on top acts from the small screen. A memorable night it was, with some of our favorite fresh talents and household names brining in major wins for the culture! Presenting the 74th annual Emmy Awards, here are the best dressed celebrities and the outfits they wore!

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Brandon Blackwood

Photo: James Anthony

In a winning look styled by Roberto Johnson, Sheryl Lee Ralph inspired us all as she received her Emmy award and delivered a moving speech! She wore a Brandon Blackwood gown with a glimmering hairstyle by Moira Frazier.

Kerry Washington in Elie Saab

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Styled by Law Roach, Kerry Washington attended the evening wearing a draped one-shoulder Elie Saab dress with feathery floral appliqués and a flowing train.

Zendaya in Valentino

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Zendaya wore a red deep cut Valentino gown as she accepted her award of the evening as well as a second black strapless Valentino ball gown at the start of the night! She was also styled by none other than Law Roach.

Photo: AB+DM

Lizzo in Giambattista Valli

It was a big night for Lizzo who was presented with her first ever Emmy, so you know she had to go big on her look, opting for a fluffy red tulle Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 2022 number styled by Jason Rembert.

Will Tyler James in Thrash Bespoke

Photo: James Anthony

Wearing custom flared dress pants and a pin-striped blue cropped blazer, Will Tyler James stood out with his forward menswear look all courtesy of Thrash Bespoke. He paired the look with Cartier accessories.

Quinta Brunson in Dolce and Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Another Emmy award winner stole our hearts with her speech and her style! Quinta donned a custom high slit, bronze Dolce and Gabbana dress with Jared Lehr jewelry for her milestone win, styled by Byron Javar.

Jerrod Carmichael in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

In more menswear fashion, comedian Jerrod Carmichael wore a white fur coat with black Gucci pants on the Emmys stage, taking home an award of his own!

Issa Rae in Sergio Hudson

Photo: Tayo Kuku

Issa came through in an extra modern Sergio Hudson gown styled by Jason Rembert and tailored by Matthew Reisman. The keyhole, black and white dress was a RTW design from Sergio’s collection 10 of Fall 2022.

Angela Bassett in Dolce and Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Pastel canary yellow was made for Angela Bassett! Styled by Jennifer Austin, the word ‘gorgeous’ does not encompass all that is this actress in custom Dolce and Gabbana with Cicada gems.

What do you think?

Main Image: Getty Images, AB+DM, James Anthony