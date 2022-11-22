Going 50 years strong, the American Music Awards has a longstanding reputation of being a host to some of the most fashionable looks annually. This year’s black carpet was rolled out at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and the celebs took the opportunity to have fun wearing their sense of style on their sleeves! Here are the ten best dressed celebrities of the night:

Photo: Getty

Styled by Kollin Carter, Kelly looked fierce in a sweeping leopard print Nicolas Jebran gown with Vex Latex gloves and Maison Valentino heels!





Photo: Getty

This family is on fire! In a black and gold sequins vintage tassel dress by Bob Mackie, Pink attended the awards with her husband and two children.

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

Flo Mili wore $556 Nensi Dojaka Tulle-paneled bustier suited with a matching pant and blazer in the same deep pink color, styled by Jenna Tyson.

Photo: Getty

Ari took us to the tropics in an aqua look 19 from Aliétte’s Spring Summer 2023 collection. The outfit was styled by Marisa Ellison.





Photo: Getty

Wearing Pre-Fall 2022 Christian Siriano, Karrueche Tran exuded sheer beauty on the black carpet in an ensemble styled by Bryon Javar.





Photo: Getty

Brazilian bombshell songstress Anitta did classic with an edge in a custom Mugler dress that showed off her assets with a cheeky sequins design featuring cut-outs at the back.

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

Also wearing a custom design for the evening, Latto wore a corset style bodysuit with a tulle veil by Dilara Findikoglu. Her ’fit was styled by Sam Woolf while hair was done by The Lace Assassin and makeup by Priscilla Ono.



Photo: Getty

Missy Elliot lit up the stage in a performance wearing a fully crystal-studded Versace Monogram outfit that commanded the crowd’s attention!



Photo: Getty

Coco Jones was everything we needed and more last night, resembling a walking work of art in her Anna Kiki styled Bryon Javar.





Photo: Getty

Along with her pink shimmery Tony Ward dreaa, Carrie Underwood wore a pair of Cult of Coquette Shirin heels, available at the fashion bomb daily shop! Get the look below:

Get the look: $280 Cult of Coquette Pink Crystal Shirin Vegan Suede Rhinestone Sandals from FashionBombDailyShop.com

What do you think?