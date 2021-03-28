Top 10 Best Dressed at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards: June Smollett in Alexandre Vauthier Black and Green Velvet-Satin Dress, Regina King in Oscar De La Renta Bronze One Shoulder Draped Dress, Angela Bassett in Graham Cruz Black Gold Plated V-Neck Dress + More

Last night, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards went down virtually with Anthony Anderson as this year’s host! We witnessed stars like Issa Rae, Viola Davis, and Marsai Martin walk away with awards for the evening. Actor Eddie Murphy was awarded with this year’s Hall of Fame honor. Moreover, the late Chadwick Boseman still continues to collect wins, adding to his legacy as an actor. He was awarded with the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The night wouldn’t be complete without fashion and style from the stars. They brought the red-carpet fashion from the comfort of their houses. Based on your engagements during our NAACP Image Awards fashion coverage, let’s get into the top ten best dressed celebrities of the evening:

Regina King wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals and Irene Neuwrith jewelry, styled by Wayman and Micah. King’s Oscar de la Renta dress appears in a rust color complete with draped taffeta and a long train for drama.

Alicia Keys wore a $3,295 Versace sleeveless silk cady dress and Cartier earrings, styled by Jason Bolden. Alicia Keys wore Versace’s Spring/Summer 2021 gown which appears in pink on the runway. The sleeveless dress features a lace-up thigh slit detailing as well as a plissé tube top and gold logo hook closure.

Angela Bassett wore a Graham Cruz dress, Peruffo earrings, Chimento cuff and Casadei shoes, styled by Jennifer Austin. Known as the “Sorrenti” dress, the Graham Cruz dress is from the brand’s Season 2 “Going for Gold” collection. It features Graham Cruz’s signature structured plate designs in gold resembling a corset as a compliment to the long sleeve v-neck black dress.

Jurnee Smollett wore Alexandre Vauthier, Nakard earrings and Cathy Waterman and John Hardy rings, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn. Coming from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2020 Couture collection, Smollett’s look includes a black and green strapless velvet-satin dress and pink and orange strap floral-embellished heeled sandals.

Yara Shahidi wore a cozy Dior look and Cartier jewelry, styled by Jason Bolden. Shahidi’s look is from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2021 RTW collection featuring a satin striped monogram button short plus matching pants and sandals.

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Winner Regé-Jean Page accepted his win in ASAUVAGE blazer, COS black t-shirt and David Yurman gold chain cuff, styled by Jeanne Yang.

Marsai Martin wore Christian Siriano and $595 Sophia Webster “Natalia” crystal heels, styled by Jason Rembert. The dress is from Christian Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2021 RTW collection and comes in black with dramatic feathers running outward from sleeve to sleeve. Martin is now an 11-time NAACP Image Award winner as she collected two awards last evening.

Best Actor nominee Nicco Annan wore custom Kamsi TCharles, Santoni shoes and Givenchy and Martin Costello jewelry, styled by Icon Billingsley. His suit by Kamsi TCharles comes in brown with the jacket featuring tropical print sleeves.

Cynthia Erivo wore Lanvin and Mateo jewelry, styled by Jason Bolden. Her dress is from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection featuring an embellished caged top and tiered skirt for the bottom portion of the dress.

Outstanding Social Media Personality winner Tabitha Brown accepted her award in a custom dress by Algernon Johnson. The dress appears in royal blue and gold with silk shantung and gold embroidery topped off with a waist belt.

Which look from the NAACP Images Awards was your fave?

Photos: @iamjamesanthony / @ramonrecords / @thesupermaniak / @jenjphoto / @kellybalch / @jpwphoto