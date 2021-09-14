Last night, the annual MTV Video Music Awards, or VMAs, went down at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Hosted by Doja Cat, the award ceremony was filled with epic performances by the biggest artists in the industry including Olivia Rodrigo, Normani, Chloe, and more. Not to mention, we witnessed some of our faves walk away with big wins including Lil Was X with Best Visual Effects and Direction for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”, Olivia Rodrigo as Best New Artist, Doja Cat and SZA as Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More”, and Justin Bieber as Artist of the Year and Best Pop Song for “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. Don’t go anywhere because there’s more!

Returning back to a full-fledged in-person event, many stars graced the red carpet in their best award-ready looks. Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene to capture all of the best red carpet moments, so we rounded up the top ten looks from the evening:

Chloe and Halle Bailey entered the VMAs ready to slay! Appearing to perform her first solo single “Have Mercy”, Chloe wore a look from Marni, styled by Zerina Akers. Her wrapped crinkled silver gown hails from the Marni Fall 2021 collection. In support of her sister, Halle showed up in a Mônot Fall 2021 white cutout gown, styled by Nikki Cortez. She paired the look with Anabela Chan earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes.

2. Ashanti in Michael Costello: 26,467 likes

Ashanti stunned at the 2021 VMAs wearing a black dress by Michael Costello, styled by Tim B. Coming from the designer’s Havana collection, the “1116 Ocean Drive Ave” gown truly speaks for itself with its glittery straps, hook and closure bodice, and high slit pleated sheer skirt. The look was accessorized with Jennifer Le heels and GBGH jewelry.

3. Lil Nas X in Versace: 24,478 likes

Lil Nas X continues to turn heads and shake up the industry with his music, visuals, and even looks! Instantly thinking of Prince, the artist stepped on the red carpet wearing a custom purple ensemble by Versace, styled by Hood Musa. His look appears as a suit including an off-the-shoulder jacket with a dramatic train and trousers, both of which are embellished with crystal embroidery.

4. Ciara in Tom Ford: 21,423 likes

Ciara attended the 2021 VMAs wearing a black lace Fall 2020 look by Tom Ford, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Complete with a sexy asymmetrical cutout detail, the lace gown rests over a Commando undergarments adorned with velvet bows. The singer also wore a pair of Femme heels to complete her look. For her hairstyle, she went with a sleek ponytail.

5. Kourtney Kardashian in Olivier Theyskens: 20,366 likes

Kourtney Kardashian attended the 2021 VMAs with her boyfriend Travis Barker, giving us another stylish couple goals moment! Kourtney wore an Olivier Theyskens Spring 2021 look, styled by Dani Michelle. She paired the off-the-shoulder lace-up leather dress with a Prada handbag and Manolo Blahnik heels. She also went with jewelry from Ofira and Lorraine Schwartz. Matching her black vibes, Travis Barker wore a spike-embellished look by Them Browne, styled by Chris B. Kim.

6. Jennifer Lopez in David Koma: 16,881 likes

Jennifer Lopez appeared on the VMA stage to present an award rocking a David Koma Resort 2022 look, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Her look was comprised of a lace-up long sleeve black top and sequined mini skirt with lace-up features on both sides. J-Lo finished the look with PVC point-toe heels by Femme and a Tyler Ellis “Perry” clutch in custom gunmetal.

7. Saweetie in Valentino: 11,988 likes

Saweetie was spotted on the red carpet wearing a Valentino Resort 2022 silver gown, styled by Wilford Lenov and assisted by Jasmine Whoever. The gown gave Saweetie a timeless look with its shimmering silver appearance, side slit, and splunging neckline. For accessories, she went with a DJULA jewelry and Jessica Rich silver lace-up sandals.

8. Normani in Patrycja Pagas: 10,789 likes

Before delivering a steamy performance, Normani graced the red carpet in a Patrycja Pagas white look, styled by Kollin Carter and tailored by Sir Baba Jagne. The edgy look definitely taps into the singer’s wild side with its bunched-sleeved crop jacket which exposes her midriff along with a wrapped mini skirt featuring an extended component. Rounding off the look, Normani wore white Louboutin pumps and DJULA jewelry.

9. Megan Fox in Mugler: 9,108 likes

Megan Fox served on the red carpet with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, wearing a Mugler look. Showing off her physique, the Mugler dress was custom made by the brand’s creative director Cad Wallader and inspired by a look from Mugler’s Spring 2021 RTW collections styled by Maeve Reilly. The completely see-through mid-length gown consists of ultra-thin straps with mesmerizing crystals swirling throughout the garment. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo gold platform sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. For hair, the actress went with a wet and wavy look, tapping into a mermaid aesthetic for her ensemble. Machine Gun Kelly, who won the award for Best Alternative, wore a glittery red Dolce and Gabbana suit look, styled by Adam H. Ballheim.

10. Madison Beer in Dolce and Gabbana: 7,851 likes

Madison Beer wore a Dolce and Gabbana Spring/Summer 2003 dress, styled by Kris Fe. Worn by Beyoncé during the 2003 VMAs, the dress is made of both satin and leather with classic lace-up details in a soft pink color. Rounding off the look, she goes with a pair of PVC strap heeled sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

What’s the VMAs without its “wow” moments? Get into our favorite surprise moments from this year’s Video Music Awards:

Normani performed her hit song “Wild Side” at the 2021 VMAs! When fans thought the performance was over, Teyana Taylor then appeared on the stage for a surprise cameo and sexy dance number with the singer, ultimately paying homage to the iconic Janet Jackson. Styled by Kollin Carter, the two were outfitted in xKrisvenchi looks, with Normani rocking the brand’s top with TLZ L’Femme silver pants.

Out of her six over-the-top outfit changes, host Doja Cat‘s Vivienne Westwood Spring 2019 look was probably our fave! The look consisted of a corseted top and ruched skirt with a red chair as a hat. Her look was styled by Brett Alan Nelson.

What say you?

Photos: Getty / Richard Masao