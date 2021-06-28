Top 10 Best Dressed at the 2021 BET Awards: Zendaya Pays Homage to Beyoncé in Versace Spring/Summer 2003 Purple Dress, Saweetie in Dolce and Gabbana Red Jeweled Dress, Cardi B Announces Second Pregnancy in Custom Dolce and Gabbana Embellished Look + More

Last night, culture’s biggest night aka the 2021 BET Awards went down in Los Angeles! For their first in-person award ceremony since 2019, the BET awards came with a bang as it was hosted by Taraji P. Henson with performances by Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., Migos and so many more. There were also many surprises including Cardi B appearing on stage with a growing baby bump, revealing to the world she is expecting her second child. The night was also filled with many wins as Megan Thee Stallion swept up many of the awards of the evening. Other major wins included Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video as Video of the Year, Giveon as Best New Artist, Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales as Album of the Year, and not to mention, Queen Latifah received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Closing the eventful evening, a powerful tribute to the late DMX was carried out by artists such as Busta Rhymes, members of Griselda Records, Jadakiss, Swiss Beatz and so many more.

You know Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene for all the fashions of the evening! Based on your engagements, we’ve rounded up the top 10 best dressed celebrities of the night:

Cardi B sent the crowd into a frenzy when she stepped on stage, revealing she is pregnant again! This moment reminded many of us of Beyoncé’s iconic pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. For the performance and surprise, Cardi B donned a custom Dolce and Gabbana look which included a fully embellished sleeveless bodysuit with a cutout detail on the stomach along with a matching pair of leggings. Her look was styled by her stylist, Kollin Carter.

2. Zendaya in Versace: 39,264 likes

Best actress nominee Zendaya attended the 2021 BET Awards in a vintage Versace gown, styled by Law Roach. From the Spring/Summer 2003 collection, the dress was also worn by Beyoncé at the 2003 BET Awards! Now, the dress worn by Zendaya serves as homage to the Queen Bey. The dress was extended for Zendaya to become a maxi dress, but other details like its cutout top and vibrant violet, lime green and magenta color palette remained true to the original.

3. Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier: 17,809 likes

Ciara appeared at the 2021 BET Awards wearing a look by Alexandre Vauthier. The look is from the brand’s Spring 2021 Couture collection and presents itself as a crystalized jumpsuit complete with a pair of matching crystal embellished knee-high boots and a twisted black leather belt. Her look was styled by Maeve Reilly.

4. Saweetie in Dolce and Gabbana: 16,454 likes

Saweetie presented an award wearing a custom Dolce and Gabbana look, styled by Wilford Lenov. Inspired by a dress from the brand’s 1990 collection, the dress appears in red adorned completely with embellishments from the straps to the hem. The dress finishes off with a sexy thigh high slit. For glam, Saweetie went with a wrapped blonde bun and icy jewelry such a necklace, drop earrings, and bracelets.

5. Chloe Bailey in Di Petsa: 13,740 likes

Chloe Bailey presented an award wearing a custom Di Petsa “Wetlook” dress, styled by Zerina Akers. Di Petsa is known for its aquatic aesthetic where pieces present themselves in designs as if they’ve been drenched in water. Chloe’s look is from the brand’s “Wet Brides” collection, designed and sewn completely by hand with a halter neck detail. All Wetlook dresses are custom made as one-of-one garments. To purchase, all inquiries must be directed to info@dipetsa.com.

6. H.E.R. in Giorgio Armani: 11,143 likes

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist winner H.E.R. wore an Armani look to the 2021 BET Awards, styled by Wouri Vice. Her look featured a sparkling black velvet blazer jacket along with a pair of sheer checked print black trousers. She accessorized the look with her signature sunglasses along with a pair of black velvet Stuart Weitzman heeled sandals.

7. Lauren London in Sergio Hudson: 9,554 likes

Lauren London kept it classy and chic in a custom Sergio Hudson look. Made over a year ago for Lauren, the navy look displays itself as what appears to be a caped cropped jacket along with a pair of wide leg trousers. She completes the look with long straight hair and subtle gold jewelry.

8. Megan Thee Stallion in Jean Paul Gaultier: 9,481 likes

Megan Thee Stallion stepped on the red carpet wearing a custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown, styled by Zerina Akers. The haute couture dress displays itself in a cream white color along embellished straps on the shoulders and side with spiral-designed breast cups. The right side of the dress is completely open with jeweled straps draped on the hips. Megan accessorized the look with a white clutch, minimal jewelry, and heeled sandals.

9. Sevyn Streeter in LaRoxx: 9,388 likes

Sevyn Streeter stunned in a custom LaRoxx look, styled by Deonte Nash. Inspired by the legendary Cher, her look featured a skirt, cropped halter top, gloves, and a head scarf all baring a shimmering crystal-garnished fabric. She allowed her outfit to do the talking, opting for no jewelry, straight hair with bumped ends and soft glam for makeup.

10. Summer Walker in House of SDVR by Sergio DV Robinson: 6,712 likes

Summer Walker appeared on the red carpet in House of SDVR by Sergio DV Robison, styled by @lvrdpharoh. The dress appears in white rounded off with sheer mesh fabric with ruched detailing throughout the garment.

Photos: Getty / BET / @spazzz.vision / Bonnie Nichoalds

Which look was your fave? Vote below: