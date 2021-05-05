Tommie Lee Serves Up Major Spring Vibes in Fashion Nova Yellow Ribbed Skirt Set

Tommie Lee is definitely one to keep on your style radar! With a style that is all her own, Tommie Lee is always spotted in free-spirited looks that compliment her carefree personality. She recently stepped out for a day of shopping wearing a yellow set from Fashion Nova that oozed of Spring vibes.

Tommie Lee wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Take Notice 3 Piece Skirt Set in yellow. The set features a button-up cardigan, sleeveless crop top and mini skirt in a yellow ribbed knit fabric. Coming in a ribbed knit fabric, the set offers lots of stretch for comfort!

Tommie gave the look a preppy, country club feel by wearing the cardigan tied around her neck. She accessorized the look with blue flat feather and embellished sandals along with black sunglasses and an icy jewelry. She also went with a high ponytail for her hairstyle of choice.

Loving this set? Make it yours by shopping it here!