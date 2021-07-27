In her latest look, Tommie Lee goes full-on purple rocking a leather skort from Fashion Nova. Let’s get into the details of the look:
Tommie Lee wore Fashion Nova’s $37.99 Love Fool PU Leather Skort in lavender. The high-waist PU leather skort offers mini skirt feels in the front with the impression of a shorts in the back. The front mini skirt part features a ruched detail along with a slight slit. She rocked the skort with a purple cutout bustier top, metallic strappy heeled sandals, white Loewe sunglasses, and what appears to be a mini Bottega Veneta pink pouch bag.
In need of style inspo? Rock the Love Fool PU Leather Skort with a stylish long sleeve crop top and mules for a chic look!
Thoughts? Shop the Love Fool PU Leather Skort here.