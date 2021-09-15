Tiffany Haddish has been blessing us with many style moments lately! After captivating us during the Venice Film Festival, the comedian returned to the states to perform at The Laugh Factory in LA. During her show, she donned a white tiered cotton dress with chic puffed sleeves.

Tiffany Haddish wore a $2,295 Christopher John Roger dress, styled by Law Roach. This particular dress is from the designer’s Spring 2021 collection, or 007 collection. Perfectly complimenting her icy blonde short haircut, the white dress consists of Japanese cotton with puffed sleeves and a zippered tiered skirt portion. The dress then offers a sexy edge with its plunging neckline.

Haddish opts for subtle accessories, going with a pair of small hoop earrings, a ring, pendant necklace, and Apple watch.

What do you think of her look?

Photos: Elizabeth Viggiano