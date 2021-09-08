She ready! Over the weekend, Tiffany Haddish supplied endless style moments while attending this year’s Venice Film Festival. The comedian expressed how great it felt to be on the red carpet again as she took on the famous film festival in Venice, Italy wearing stunning looks by Christian Siriano and Azeeza.

For her first look, Tiffany Haddish was spotted enjoying a gondola ride in an all white look featuring her bomb blonde short cut. She wore a white sleeveless dress by Azeeza. Her look also featured Pomellato jewels and a Laurus yellow croc embossed handbag.

Tiffany’s second Venice look went for a full-on green vibe as the comedian stood fiercely in another Azeeza dress. Haddish posed in Azeeza’s “Rachel” dress paired with a $710 Le Silla “Gwen” gold heeled sandals, $916 Laurus “Elie” micro handbag, and Pomellato jewels.

Tiffany Haddish delivered a captivating red carpet moment at the Venice Film Festival wearing a custom black and white colorblocking dress by Christian Siriano, inspired by gown from the designer’s Pre Fall 2019 collection. She accessorized the look with $632 Le Silla “Eva” pumps and jewelry by Pomellato.

All looks were styled by Law Roach. Her hair was executed by Ray Christopher while her makeup was done by Ernesto Casillas.

Which look was your favorite?

Photos: Getty