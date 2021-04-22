Tia Mowry Celebrates 13th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Cory Hardrict and Their Children Wearing Stella McCartney Mint Green Jumpsuit

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary honoring their 13 years as a married couple! For the momentous occasion, they opted to celebrate safely at home with their two children Cairo and Cree along with some other surprises. Tia Mowry detailed their anniversary festivities which included decorating their home in several silver and gold balloons along with gifts and dining at one of her favorite restaurants, Nobu. Mowry was even dressed to impress for the occasion as she donned a stunning mint green jumpsuit.

Tia Mowry wore the $1,865 Stella McCartney Paloma jumpsuit which appears in a pastel mint-green hue. The jumpsuit comes in stretch cotton along with menswear elements like its exaggerated utility-like design and exposed hardware. Ultimately, it takes utility jumpsuits, or boiler suits, to a whole other level.

She accessorized the look with jewelry like bracelets and a subtle butterfly necklace gifted to her by her husband for their anniversary. She also went with braids for her hairstyle of choice. She complete the look with a pair of open-toe heels.

Happy anniversary to the happy couple!

Thoughts on Tia’s look?