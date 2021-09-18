Ti Taylor leads the female rap duo known as Taylor Girlz along with her sister Daysha Taylor. With a growing 2.7M on Instagram, the music artist keeps fans on their toes with a head-turning style that is all her own. She recently popped out for a night wearing a metallic cutout mini dress from Fashion Nova.

Ti Taylor stepped out in Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Metallic Night Mini Dress in black/gold. The sleeveless dress presents itself in an intricate metallic gold and black design adorned with a several cutouts on the side. While the dress is currently sold out, you can sign-up to be notified of its restock.

The Taylor Girlz member goes with a watch, bracelet, and nameplate necklace for her select jewelry pieces. She then opts for long red hair for her hairdo of the evening.

Along with her Metallic Night Mini Dress, she wears a pair of chain detail heeled sandals. You can get a similar look with Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Acting Brand New Heels!

Thoughts on her look?

Photos: @thekingoftats