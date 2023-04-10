Happy Easter Bombers & Bombshells,

As the week comes to a conclusion, it only right to reflect on the best celebs in fashion this week and of course Rihanna is at the the top of our list. The Fenty Beauty founder stepped out in LA wearing a 2000 archived vintage Dior fur coat by John Galliano.

She accessorized her look with a Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy bag and a blue and white Awge trucker hat and of course the mommy-to-be opted for a 2-inch open toe heel by Tom Ford. We are totally here for RiRi’s looks and how she constantly reinvents herself.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

In addition to Rihanna, Lori Harvey also showed out in a stellar and over the top fur. The 26-year old model and socialite arrived to Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood wearing a Pre-fall ’23 LaPointe ensemble and reminded us why cream will forever be a brown girls best friend.

From head to toe, it was wise for Lori manipulate her monochromatic look with different textures such as fur, cotton and silk.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

Contrary to RiRi and Lori, we spotted Nicki Minaj and her family out and about celebrating her beau Kenneth Petty’s 45th Birthday. Everyone was dripped in designer including their adorable son who they call ‘Papa Bear.’ Nicki Minaj slayed in $2090 cognac Mugler puffer with a deconstructed Jean Paul Gaultier top and $5,050 Alaiia flare pants. Kenneth chose to celebrate his born day in a $6,400 Louis Vuitton jacket and a Louis Vuitton shirt while his mini me looked designer ready in full Gucci look including a $795 Gucci kids jacket, $542 Gucci Sneakers and a $295 Gucci hat. Photo Credit: Backgrid

Earlier in the week, Nicki Minaj also showed off her curves in a cobalt blue $990 Paco Rabanne dress paired with crystal embellished Bottega Veneta shoes in rapper NBA YoungBoy latest music video ‘Never Broke Again.’

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Another rapper serving us the blues was Glorilla aka Big Glo who looked absolutely stunning in a midnight metallic Venchi gown that had an innovative cutout at the bust area to the GQ Global Creativity Awards. The 23-year old ‘Tomorrow 2’ rapper has been really pushing the envelope these days and she definitely brought life to this spectacular gown.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chloe Bailey has also been earning high praise for her amazing wardrobe which can be contributed to stylist like Zerina Akers and Jill Jacobs. While promoting the ‘Praise This’ film, Jill styled Chloe in a yellow GCDS FW23 fur dress and we all know that yellow is Chloe’s color. Most notable was Chloe’s distinct white platforms which took her gown with a high slit to the next level. Very chic!

Photo Credit: @Juliandakdouk

Leave us a comment letting us know which celebrity had your favorite look.