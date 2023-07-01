Ain’t no party like a ‘Mi Haus’ party, cause a ‘Mi Haus’ party don’t stop! In celebration of the Essence Festival of Culture, Mielle Organics presented their ‘Mi Haus’ booth and pop-up in the heart of Nola.

From Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez dripped in Balmain, to Lance Gross in Thom Browne and our very own CEO, Claire Sulmers showing off a fierce denim Miaou look, the hosts were dressed to impress like many of the style mavens and mavericks who attended.

Of course we had one of our Fashion Bomb Daily Media Hosts, Marissa Sneed on the scene to do a fit check, and she was able to delve into some of the most eye-catching and captivating looks of the day.

From colorful, vibrant and saturated hues, to two-piece ensembles from affordable online fashion retailers like Shein and Amazon Prime, attendees showed up in a variety of juicy colors, signifying a nod to the summer SZN.

Not to mention the fashion bomb accessories we spotted on event-goers including everything from Telfar and Prada bags, to designer Loewe and Ray-ban shades. When it came down to the shoe candy, many guests opted for the comfort route with Yeezy sneakers, or open-toe sandals.

If you are in New Orleans this weekend for the Essence Fest, make sure you stop by Mielle’s BeautyCon Booth at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, located at 400 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA.

We can’t wait to see you there!