The founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez and her family went on European escapade and one of the first stops they made was to the iconic Eifel Tower on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

Of course the family of four, who’s known for staying dripped in the hottest designer apparel, stepped out in coordinated Dolce & Gabbana looks, styled by celebrity stylist Jeremy Haynes.

RN turned CEO, Monique who has built a 100-million dollar empire, looked classy and glamorous in her $745 Dolce & Gabbana short top in carretto-print that she paired with a matching $1,145 charmeuse skirt. She accessorized with the perfect straw tote bag that had D&G signature logo front and center.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

Her partner and crime and husband Melvin Rodriguez, who runs the business and operational side of Mielle Organics, looked dapper and handsome in his $1,195 Dolce & Gabbana carretto-print cotton shirt and white trouser pants.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

In addition to match their parent’s aesthetic, the Rodriguez daughters looked smashing in their Dolce&Gabbana cropped tops and mini skirts that looked appropriate for the teenage girls. Matching their mother’s swag, they also opted for D&G crossbody handbags and D&G shoe candy.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

To Shop the Rodriguez family looks, Click Here.