The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Looks: Meredith Marks in Bronze Tuxedo Fadwa Baalkbaki Dress, Mary Cosby in Sequin Alex Perry SS20 Dress, and Whitney Rose in Burgundy Sequin Lia Stublla Dress, and More

Back in November, Bravo introduced us to the newest set of housewives hailing from Salt Lake City! Since the first episode, we’ve been hooked on these ladies’ storylines and style.

Now, the season has come to an end followed by their very first reunion and recap of the season with all the cast members. The reunion for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City followed a rich and glamorous color scheme including gold, bronze, and burgundy and you know Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene to capture all the details of each housewife’s look.

Whitney Rose wore Lia Stublla to the reunion show, styled by @stylevixon. Her look also included J Brooks jewelry and Giannico shoes. Her glam included makeup by George Miguel and hair by Lina Kidis.

Lisa Barlow wore a Michelle Mason dress. Her glam included makeup by George Miguel and hair by Lina Kidis.

Mary Cosby wore Alex Perry SS20 with fur inserts to the reunion.

Jen Shah wore JXA by Koa Johnson custom couture dress, styled by Meggy Fancy François and assisted by Ariella Tautua. She accessorized her look with custom jewelry by Baranof Jewelers and custom fur by Sitka Fur Gallery. Her glam included makeup by Priscilla DiStasio and hair by Shedelle Holmes.

Heather Gay wore JXA by Koa Johnson.

Meredith Marks wore Fadwa Baalbaki, styled by Matthew Alexander. She completed the look with her own Meredith Marks jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Her glam included makeup by Priscilla DiStasio and hair by Julius Michael.

Photos courtesy of @housewivesofslc

Which look was your fave?