“It’s great to be alive…” expressed Madonna in the beginning of her caption of an Instagram video she posted to her page, giving fans a birds eye view of all the festivities she indulged in for her special day.

The ‘Queen of Pop’ has made a comeback just in the nick of time for her 65th birthday celebration on August 16th, where she gathered family and friends in the heart of Portugal to celebrate her new coming age and life.

Madonna who was hospitalized back in June for a bacterial infection and was in ICU, has been given another chance on earth to fulfill, and complete her destiny.

With her six children by her side in Lisbon, Portugal including her oldest Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 23, David, 17, Mercy, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere, Madonna enjoyed sail boats, horse-riding, time on the beach, and endless dancing.

You know she served looks for days, and who would the Queen be if she didn’t have her children following in her lead.

Twins Stella and Estere, who Madonna adopted back in 2017 when they were at the shy age of 4 years old, have become glued to the “Like a Prayer” pop singer.

Looking like the true princesses that they are, and once rescued from a life of destitution, Stella and Estere looked splendid in their $1,995 Majolica-print Dolce & Gabbana brocade dresses.

Characterized with a fit and flare silhouette, the ‘calligraphic-naturalistic’ decoration in deep fuchsia on Stella’s and Estere’s minidresses was strikingly beautiful with attributions to the Italians bold and detail-oriented heritage.

Sporting the same exact Dolce & Gabbana majolica- print as her twin girls while on a sail boat at sea, Madonna looked incredible and at peace with fuchsia shades that perfectly framed her face.

Her white eclectic hat tilted to the side, added that special Madonna touch and her long blonde curls were gone with wind fabulous.

If anyone deserved these special moments to ring in their birthday, it was undoubtedly Madonna who’s always putting her children at the forefront in such a heroic and graceful way.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction