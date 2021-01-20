The Politics of Fashion: Vice President Elect Kamala Harris and Dr. Jill Biden in American Designers Markarian & Christopher John Rogers on Inauguration Day; Melania Trump in Parisian Designer Chanel

Fashion is powerful, even when it comes to politics. What you wear communicates your values and can give the world a peak into your thoughts and perspective.

Just today, as we celebrate the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, we see a tale of two Americas. Vice President Elect Kamala Harris made a point to choose African-American designers for Pre-Inauguration and Inauguration Day: CFDA Award winners Kerby Jean Raymond of Pyer Moss and Christopher John Rogers.

For Inauguration Day, former First Lady Michelle Obama also chose a black designer: Sergio Hudson.

Dr. Jill Biden also wore American designers for Inauguration Day activities: Jonathan Cohen and Markarian:

Choosing American designers shows an embrace of home grown talent, and in Harris and Obama’s case, an endorsement of the talent of an underserved and frequently overlooked community.

It is telling that on this day, Melania Trump wore Parisian designers: Chanel, Hermes, and Christian Louboutin:

As she has communicated in the past, she doesn’t seem to care about what her clothing might say.

As frivolous as fashion may seem to some, what you choose to wear speaks VOLUMES about your character.

We are elated for this change of office, and what that change portends not just for the fashion industry but for America and the world.