In case you missed it, Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday with a burlesque-themed bash. The guest list, of course, was stacked with her all-star peers, and they did not come to play in their ultra glam cabaret looks.

The lovable Libra went for a bloody burlesque look in a crimson Garo Sparo corset romper embroidered with Swarovski crystals. Her fanciful headpiece was an elaborate custom design by burlesque artists and costume designer Donna Hood, who stoned Cardi’s Rene Caovilla sandals while Matthew Reisman handled the feathered tail. It was a main character look, and we didn’t expect any less from Balenciaga Bardi.

Photo: Blair Caldwell

Yet even with the blessing of a fiery look like this, Cardi had an outfit change scheduled. Revealed by her longtime stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi had planned to change into the Black Diamond burlesque look by Donna Hood.

Photo: Blair Caldwell

It’s reported to be a custom from Donna Hood’s personal collection and consists of a full custom Swarovski crystal corset paired with a black ostrich bustle, custom mesh gauntlets, a black ostrich plume headpiece, and Gianvito Rossi crystal detail sandals. Fortunately for Cardi and her guests, the party seemed too fun to stop for the scheduled outfit change, yet fortunately for all of us, she did release photos of the look that almost was on Instagram.

Photo: Blair Caldwell

Here’s hoping Cardi invites us to the next party so we can see all gorgeous looks in person.