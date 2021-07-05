The Harvey’s Celebrate the Fourth of July in Style Wearing Versace Looks With Steve Harvey in a Starfish Print Pajama Shirt and Pants and Marjorie Harvey in a Pleated Dress and Pink Plisse Mules by the Brand
The Harvey family celebrated the Fourth of July with a get together surrounded by family and close friends. Of course, Steve and Marjorie Harvey served as the hosts for the celebration and did so in such a fashionable manner. The two were spotted at the event donning stylish silky looks by Versace.
Steve Harvey wore a $1,295 Versace Silk Starfish Print Pajama Top with a pair of $995 Trésor De La Mer Print Pajama Trousers also from the brand. He finished the look with a pair of cozy $590 Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Canvas Slides in yellow. His look was styled by Elly Karamoh.
Marjorie Harvey opted for a full Versace look, wearing the brand’s $2,125 Starfish Print Pleated Dress and a pair of $1,094 pink plisse effect mules. She accessorized the look with multicolor sunglasses and a slicked back wavy ponytail for her hairstyle of choice.
Both Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s looks appear in Versace’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. The two’s pieces feature the brand’s Trésor De La Mer pattern which includes an allover starfish print design. The collection makes a splash into summer, perfectly capturing the season’s feels with ocean-inspired graphics and Italian silk.
