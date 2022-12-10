It is the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Our annual Faby Awards are back for 2022, presenting a wide variety of categories to recognize only the most influential fashion figures, personalities, brands and creatives!

Today, we’re naming the future greats of the next generation: the nominees for Most Fashionable Kid of the year are an adorable representation of fashion leaders, activists and it girls to come! They are each unique in their own way and show talent in the areas of style, beauty, entertainment and so much more.

1. North West

North West pretty much grew up in the front row of fashion week, so it’s no wonder this young one manages to express such a distinct sense of personal style and is refining it day by day! The now 9-year-old is active on TikTok, showing her millions of followers how she does her own hair and goes about her step-by-step beauty routine all on her own!

The girl knows her fashion references, from the OGs of Aaliyah and TLC to the current of today, like her mom Kim K! North is at an all time high with her fashion, but we are far from her prime or peek. The future is bright for the eldest of the Kardashian-West kids!

2. Kaavia Wade

Little Kaavia is growing right before our eyes, and as is her fashion sense! We all know her from the Wade family’s hilariously cute reels of the expressive toddlers goofing about, and with age she is becoming more and more expressive with her style. She even has her own clothing line in collaboration with Janie and Jack.

One thing about Kaavia, she’s going to rock her natural coils to perfection, and that is a fashion statement of its own! This girl is on the move, so she loves an outfit that’s free, easy to wear but always bright with color or motif.

3. Kulture

Kulture Kiari is a fashion chameleon who can pull off both the frilly, girly-girl looks as well as the New Yorker streetwear swagger just like her mom Cardi B! She often wears brands like Off-White, Balenciaga and Reebok when out and about.

From her dad Offset, Kulture inherited his effortlessly cool spin on style, but what’s unique to her is her perfect balance of cute and street that just can’t be replicated!

4. Papa Bear

Papa Bear may have already received the 2021 Faby’s award for Most Fashionable Kid of the Year for stealing our hearts with his cuteness overload and matching designer looks with parents Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty!

Take one look at Papa Bear and you know that this child has got style without even trying. He only gets better with age as he comes into his own and adds his personality to each and every look – and that’s why this little boy is our 4th nominee for the most fashionable kid in the game… again!

5. Stormi Webster

This fashionista takes after her mother Kylie Jenner who, as we all know it, is a top fashion influencer world-wide! Stormi continuously shapes what in with the kids with her playful sense of style and attitude.

Would a toddler wear a pink Gucci dress with Air Force 1’s? She’s done it! What about a jogger set with kicks and a saddle bag? Easy! Casual-chic is the name of her game and she wears it so well, even the adults are taking notes.

6. Lay Lay

Yet another previous award recipient has made it back onto our list this year because, quite frankly, we just can’t get enough of Lay Lay and her forever evolving taste level for fashion! The Texas-born, 15-year-old artist is making a name for herself in music as she simultaneously carves out her own space within the style world.

Just like her voice, Alaya High’s outfits are anything but quiet! She is loud, vibrant, bold, in-your-face and always rocking something different. What’s not to love?

7. Junie Shumpert

When Teyana Taylor is your mom and Iman Shumpert is your dad, how can you not turn out to be a miniature style icon?! 7-year-old Junie certainly does not disappoint in this realm as she is indeed the spitting image of her, both in resemblance and in fashion!

She’s a superstar, and she knows it! Wearing brands like Marc Jacobs, Rick Owens and Chanel, Junie wears what she wants and often mixes it up adding Doc Martens or Jordans to make every look her own.

8. Zaya Wade

As the youngest face to represent a brand as notable as Tiffany & Co., Zaya Wade has more than earned her spot on our 2022 list for Most Fashionable Kid of the Year. She is a raising star on the fashion scene, modelling looks by Miu Miu and Gucci on her social media and attending their shows with her parents.

As for her personal style, Zaya is a high fashion kind of girl who loves luxe labels such as Valentino and Prada! With time, she’s become more experimental with her hair as well, wearing it in it’s natural short curls, trying out different colors and switching up the length with hair extensions. A model in the making, only time will tell where we see her next!

9. The Combs Girls

The Combs sisters are the fashion trio we can’t take our eyes off of! Easily mistakable for a set of triplets, big sis Chance often stands out with her own unique look while twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs usually match their outfits! No matter what, the three are always fashionably coordinated.

All three of them love fashion and often attend couture shows together where they pull inspiration and have even walked the runways of designer brands including Dolce and Gabbana!

Vote for Most Fashionable Kid below:

Photos: Ayanna McKnight / Tomás Herold