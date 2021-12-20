It’s been a wonderful year for stylish moments! As Outside has opened up again, Fashionistas haven’t waisted a moment pulling out their flyest frocks to dazzle outlookers at each camera flash!

The Best Outfits of 2021 were determined by your ‘likes’ but let us know, once and for all, who had the best Outfit of the Year:

1. Iman in Dolce and Gabbana x Harris Reed at the Met Gala

Iman looked positively resplendent in a Dolce x Gabbana x Harris Reed creation at the Met Gala, where the theme was American: The Lexicon of Fashion. The ensemble had everything ones come to expect from the Met: it was theatrical, it took up space, and it was utterly beautiful. Iman shows that like fine wine, she just gets better with time.

2. Ciara in Dundas at the Met Gala

Ciara mesmerized at the 2021 Met Gala in green sequined Dundas gown that paid homage to her hubby, Russell Wilson. Everything down to her football clutch was pure perfection. Her look was styled by our Stylist of the Year nominees Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

3. Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano at the Emmys

Nicole Byer was a delight wearing a purple gown by Christian Siriano to the 2021 Emmys, styled by Marko Monroe. The rich purple hue of the gown matched with ruffled tulle and off-the-shoulder detail came together for a dreamy red carpet moment. Her classic Hollywood glam hairstyle along with hints of purple in her makeup made for a flawless finish.

4. Michelle Obama in Sergio Hudson at the Presidential Inauguration

Michelle Obama arrived at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration with Barack Obama and ultimately stole the moment with her stunning red monochromatic ensemble. Styled by Meredith Koop, she donned a full Sergio Hudson look including her coat, sweater, pants, and belt. The look was rounded off with Stuart Weitzman boots, a Christy Rilling face mask, and luscious curls. Oozing of sleek and modern style, this look was such a moment.

5. Cardi B in Dolce and Gabbana at the BET Awards

Cardi B had everyone shook with the surprise announcement of her second pregnancy, which she revealed during her performance at the 2021 BET Awards with the Migos. Of course, she was dripped in designer wearing a custom crystal-embellished Dolce and Gabbana look, styled by Kollin Carter.

