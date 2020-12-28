The Faby’s Best of 2020: Fashionista of the Year Including Rihanna, Cardi B, Zendaya, and More!

Getting ready for our second annual FABYs, let’s get into our next category: Fashionista of the Year! Our Fashion Bomb Staff selected nine fashionistas whose style has made headlines and caught the attention of our readers this year.

Let’s explore the nominees (in no particular order):

With the launch of her SKIMS brand and her husband Kanye West’s ongoing Yeezy brand, much of Kim Kardashian’s style consists of rocking the family’s brands.

Kim Kardashian also dabbled a lot in designer archives this year especially Mugler and Jean-Paul Gaultier! She also became an “it girl” for Olivier Rousteing with Balmain.

2. Cardi B

From red carpet moments to the iconic “WAP” video, Cardi B continues to be the apple of the fashion industry’s eye wow’ing the world with her show-stopping looks.

With the help of her right-hand stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi B gave us moments in Mugler, Sir Baba Jagne, Louis Vuitton, TLZ L’Femme, and more! Not to mention, she graced the covers of Billboard, Elle, and Footwear News along with becoming the face of a Balenciaga campaign.

3. Tracee Ellis Ross

People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon of the Year Tracee Ellis Ross always keeps Instagram and the fashion world on its toes with her style.

Taking after her mother Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross will go for a glamorous, diva look for awards shows and ceremonies! She also enjoys a good pants suit, styles with vibrant colors, and mixing sneakers with feminine pieces. She gave us many looks his year including Alexandre Vauthier for the Emmys, Christopher John Rogers for the NAACP Awards, and Hanifa for her Elle Magazine August issue.

4. Gabrielle Union-Wade

The ongoing pandemic didn’t stop Gabrielle Union from serving up major looks while at home! Not to mention, many of her popular looks featured Black designers like Christopher John Rogers, Samantha Black, and Hanifa to name a few.

Let’s also not forget her and her husband’s viral Time 100 looks which featured her in pantsuits and masculine styles from Fear of God.

5. Zendaya

Accompanied by the touch of her go-to stylist Law Roach, Zendaya never misses a beat with fashion, looks, and style. She kicked off the year in Tom Ford SS20 breastplate look and braids that ultimately broke the internet.

She also became the face of Valentino and a Bulgari campaign on top of covering Elle and In-Style in Hanifa. Noteworthy style moments include her custom Giorgio Armani Price and Christopher John Rogers looks for the Emmys of which she won Best Actress for Drama Series, becoming the youngest winner for the category.

Shot by @dmillzzz

6. Chloe x Halle

Beyonce’s proteges and the most talked about female duo of the year Chloe and Halle are definitely worthy candidates for Fashionista(s) of the Year! Throughout 2020, they have been showing us how to “do it” captivating audiences with their angelic voices and bomb looks.

This year, they’ve donned custom pieces by Sho Konishi, Delia Alleyne, and Rey Ortiz.

7. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez aka J-Lo has had quite the year securing partnerships with DSW and Coach on top of performing at the Super Bowl halftime and launching her very own beauty line JLO Beauty.

She continues to prove her worthiness as a fashionista, constantly supplying us with memorable red carpet moments and campaigns.

8. Rihanna

A Fashionista of the Year nominees list wouldn’t be complete with the bad gal Rihanna. No matter the occasion or fit, Rihanna is always stopping paparazzi with her looks.

From her highly discussed Savage X Fenty show to British Vogue May 2020 cover, Rihanna’s name and looks are always one to watch. She continues to mix feminine and masculine pieces which ultimately sums up her style and the essence of her Fenty brand!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)

9. Kylie Jenner

It is no secret that Kylie Jenner and his sisters serve as major influencers in fashion, rocking styles that almost instantly sell out when fans discover the brand.

Kylie Jenner is always spotted in the latest whether it is designer, an upcoming brand, or affordable retailer. She always dabbles in sister Kim Kardashian’s closet from time to time as she has been seen in pieces worn by Kim including her Marni snake print trench coat and Charlotte Knowles top.

Now is your time to cast your votes for who you think should be named as our 2020 FABYs Fashionista of the Year: