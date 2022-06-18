On June 15th, Sabrina and Idris Elba released their capsule collection with Christian Louboutin ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes II’. Being the second rendition of this yearly campaign, all proceeds from the sale of the exclusive collection will go straight to six charities chosen by the Elbas: Immediate Theatrea, CASA 93, The Raining Season, Elman Peace Centre, AfriKids and Art Start.

For the launch, the couple attended the Louboutin event in London wearing footwear from their collab! Sabrina also wore a $2,400 Alex Perry ‘Coryn’ cutout satin-crepe halterneck gown. She opted to drop the halterneck and wear the dress in a strapless fashion – we stan!

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Get the look: $2,400 Coryn cutout satin-crepe halterneck gown

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Idris paired his Louboutin kicks with a pale blue Bottega Veneta shirt and pants, a great color choice that fit perfectly with the palette featured throughout the mini collection!

Main Image: Backgrid