After Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda show, the brand continued with more fashion festivities including a runway show for its Alta Sartoria collection. Many of the guests from the previous show returned, rocking new looks. We spotted Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, Zerina Akers, Bryon Javar, Kollin Carter, and more once again. There was also a bomb style moment supplied by the Combs sisters and Ciara who all rocked Dolce and Gabbana looks.

The Combs twins Jessie and D’Lila rocked Dolce and Gabbana’s $10,110 long pleated dress paired with black rectangular box clutches. The young ladies also rocked their hair in wavy up-styled ponytails.

Chance Combs wore Dolce and Gabbana’s $925 Damier jacquard-woven top and $995 patchwork jacquard mini skirt. She draped a white and black blazer over her shoulders. For a pop of color, she paired the look with the brand’s $795 Bianca DG Logo Patent Flat Sandals. She finished the look with hoop earrings and a $695 Dolce and Gabbana “DG Girls” mini bag.

Ciara rocked a menswear-style black double breasted blazer and trousers, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. For accessories, she went with a jewel adorned choker necklace and a pair of what appears to be embellished patent leather loafers. The singer later switched to a pair of pearl-studded heeled sandals as she posed alongside her glam squad including her stylists, makeup artist Yolanda Frederick, and hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez.

We’re so here for this moment!