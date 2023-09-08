We’re just two days shy of the Bomb Fashion show taking place on Saturday, September 9th at Chelsea Industrial in New York City and were thrilled to announce that VIP attendees will be gifted with SLAYYY Hair gift bags.

Who doesn’t love a protective hairstyle, especially when you’re on the go and looking for convenience? We’ll SLAYYY Hair is the perfect hair brand to pull off any look you aspire to accomplish. Whether you’re opting for braids, twists or Faux locs, the itch-free synthetic braiding hair offers luxurious components to ensure a softer, shiner and high quality braid.

The Founder and President of SLAYYY Hair, Diann Valentine is changing the game in the hair industry, creating something different and entirely unique to promote hair growth. She took to SLAYYY Hair instagram to express,

“This Saturday is going to be legendary for SLAYYY and so many other businesses for women of color. We have teamed up with @thebombfashionshow to gift you SLAYYY hair for your next protective style so you can SLAYYY your next look.”

Catering to different hair colors and textures, SLAYYY Hair is dipped in a “Secret SLAYYY Sauce” to cleanse the Kanekalon fiber using natural ingredients to prevent irritation to the scalp. Unlike other synthetic brands, SLAYYY Hair has taken additional measures to prevent breakage which is why they’ve earned their name, “SLAYYY.”

Along with SLAYYY Hair gift bags, VIP guests will also get the opportunity to sit front row, and partake in a cocktail hour with host NeNe Leakes. VIP is where it’s at, and if you want the true NYFW experience, you can purchase tickets to the Bomb Fashion Show by clicking HERE.