Fashion Bomb Daily’s very first runway show commenced this Saturday during the famous New York Fashion Week! Held as a full day of fashion festivities, the Bomb Fashion Show was so much more than just a runway show. It was an all-out fashion experience which included two runway events, panel discussions, food and drinks and celebrity appearances.

Walking into the Bomb Fashion Show, you can hear dope sounds supplied by DJ Olivia Dope as you enter a room immersed with interactive stations of Shea Moisture products, iENVY by KISS lashes, selfie mirrors, a book signing table for Bevy Smith and her novel Bevelations, and more.

In the next room is where the runway magic happened! Bright lights beamed down on the runway, ready to spotlight the captivating designs that would strut the catwalk. While attendees awaited the fashion festivities, an open bar sponsored by Bombay kept vibrant, summery cocktails flowing throughout the event.

White chairs lined both sides of the runway filled with guests and celebrities who mixed and mingled together to network and grab quick flicks with one another. Gracing the front row of the Bomb Fashion Show, we spied singer Sevyn Streeter, fashion maven Ty Hunter, model and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, actor and singer Rome Flynn, designer Kal Williams, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Boalch Darby and husband Michael Dabry, and Geraldine Ross. Other familiar faces in building included models Mariama Diallo and Broderick Hunter, media personality Jayda Cheaves, rapper DreamDoll, and stylist Kris Shelby.

Show time! Fashion Bomb Daily Shop and emerging designers presented their upcoming collections for the evening. Hosted by Bevy Smith, the first show featured Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designers Oyemwen and London Couture. The second show’s designer roster included Khangle, Bree Billiter of Bree Original Designs, Shane Justin, and Mah-Jing Wong. Get into their collections below:

Khangle brought lots of color and unique silhouettes to the Bomb Fashion Show runway, closing out with a show-stopping printed winged gown for the final look.

Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer Bree Billiter presented her “Ocean’s Cathedral” collection which was inspired by the colors of the ocean and waves. Known for designing magical pieces, she graces the runway with yet another mesmerizing collection.

Shane Justin took to the catwalk to unveil his couture looks that oozed of sexy elegance. Evening wear featured elements such as ornate designs, crystal embellishments, and feather trims.

Mah-Jing Wong closed the Bomb Fashion Show runway with co-designer and wife Stacie Wo serving face as the final look of the collection. Pieces further emphasized the brand’s signature style and use of confident silhouettes matched with bold color choices.

In between the shows, Claire Sulmers quenched our thirst for Convos with Claire by chatting briefly with some of our special guests Cynthia Bailey and Kal Williams along with designer Shane Justin, Bree Billiter, and Khang Le.

Following the stunning designs that swept the runway, Johnny N Aaron aka JNA delivered a showstopping musical performance of their song “Heavy Weapons”.

Fashion Bomb Daily EIC Claire Sulmers then closed the show with inspirational remarks on her first runway show during NYFW, sharing her testament on launching Fashion Bomb Daily when she saw no way into the fashion industry in addition to expressing how grateful she is for the endless support from the brand’s two million Bombers and Bombshells.

Explore more moments from the Bomb Fashion Show below:

Claire Sulmers with Shane Justin

Lucky Church, Franklin Myrtle, Claire Sulmers, and Rae Holiday

Ashley Boalch Darby, Claire Sulmers, and Rome Flynn

Sevyn Streeter, Claire Sulmers, Mariama Diallo, and Ty Hunter

Jayda Cheaves, Claire Sulmers, and DreamDoll

Claire Sulmers with stylist Kris Shelby

We would like to thank everyone who attended the Bomb Fashion Show over the weekend during NYFW. Also, a special thanks to our sponsors Shea Moisture and Bombay! Stay tuned for our next event.

Photos: @badmon._ / @sonejr