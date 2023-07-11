Plan your next excursion, pack your bags, and grab your passport, because it’s officially vacation season, and it’s time to jet-set to your favorite vacay destination.

Whether it’s your first time going out of the country, or perhaps you’re visiting Miami or Los Angeles for the sunny skies and palm trees, Fashion Bomb daily has you covered!

We’ve curated a list of our favorite Fashion Nova looks to pack along for your trip. Whether you opt for a colorful maxi dress, or perhaps you’re looking to serve a crochet moment on the beach side, check out the styles below that are sure to have you turning heads.

So, we know you’ve been working on your summer body and are looking to show it off, and Fashion Nova’s Tanya cutout maxi dress is one for the win. Whether you style with gold open toe sandals like the model or perhaps a fierce mule, you’ll definitely have the boys saying, Oh-la-la.

Do you love a crochet moment or what? We’ll so do we, and the Bali Maxi Crochet Mini dress is the perfect look to walk around a resort or go to a luncheon with your bae. You can wear this look with flats to dress it down, or a kitten heel to elevate your ensemble.

Ruffles are a total must-have this season and you know that you’re bound to get invited to an all-white party. Our motto is, “stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready,” and Fashion Nova’s Bali Ruffle maxi dress can definitely take you places.

You know there’s a beach calling your name and this Palm Beach Maxi dress from Fashion Nova is a total game changer for a walk on the sand or perhaps at a tropical destination with your girlfriends.

Although we love color during the summer, every girl should have a black dress in her closet for special occasions and the Shantall maxi dress at Fashion Nova does it for us. We love the sex-appeal that this dress offers with the high slits on both sides, and this dress can be easily transition into fall with a pair of thigh-high boots. Hello?!

Photo Images: Complimentary of Fashion Nova