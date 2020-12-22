The Best Mattress: Tips For A Good Night’s Sleep

Research has discovered that getting a good night’s sleep is vital for your overall health. Not sleeping and getting the proper rest can create a magnitude of health issues from mental exhaustion and fogginess to high blood pressure and diabetes. Having a proper mattress to help you relax and get a good night’s rest is one of the most important steps in improving your health.

Tips For Getting A Good Night’s Sleep

https://www.sleephealthfoundation.org.au/tips-for-a-good-night-s-sleep.html

Set a routine and go to bed around the same time each night

Keep your bedroom dark

Avoid nighttime noises

Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and cigarettes close to bedtime

Do not go to bed and play video games or watch tv

Do not take daytime naps

Relax before bedtime and avoid your electronics an hour prior

Do not watch the clock at night, if you need it for an alarm, turn the face away from you

Avoid excessive sleeping pills

Make sure you have a supportive and comfortable mattress for quality rest

Seek Professional Help

Sometimes no matter what you try, sleep and proper rest is still an issue, if this occurs seek professional help. Sometimes extended sleep issues and improper rest can help to create issues such as sleep apnea and other sleep related illnesses. A professional can help with these issues and with the support of a quality mattress, your sleep could be back to where it needs to be.

Selecting Your Best Mattress

There are many different mattresses on the market for you to choose from. Finding the best one for you would depend upon your sleep habits, sleep position and the support that you need. Here are a few suggestions that might help to guide you in the right direction to a proper night’s rest.

Zenhaven

The Zenhaven mattress is a unique and desirable mattress made from eco-friendly materials. This design is flippable, allowing the best of both worlds as far as firmness. One side offers a softness that is referred to as it’s “Luxury Plush”, while you can flip it over and sleep on the firmer side, that is referred to as it’s “Gentle Firm” side.

Cover – The cover of this mattress is woven from an organic cotton that has been quilted with a 100% organic New Zealand wool. This has created a soft and breathable feel to your mattress as soon as you touch it. This also has created a coziness and extra cushioning for this mattress helping you to enjoy a good night’s rest.

Luxury Plush Layer – This will be for the soft supportive side of the mattress and has been designed from 1.5 inches of Talalay Latex. This material is known for offering a smooth and gentle feeling while still offering enough bounce and support to keep you from sinking down into the mattress. It is also known to be super durable and will not sag and offers support for a long time.

Core – The next layer is called the core and is also made from 2 layers of Talalay Latex that have been pressed together to create the support and firmness that this mattress offers. Each of these layers are 3 inches thick, so this gives the mattress 6 inches of comfort and support. With the quality foam creation this mattress offers more quality bounce and comfort.

Gentle Firm Layer – The Gentle firm layer is created with 1.5 inches of a firmer more supportive layer of latex. This offers more lumbar support and helps to keep your spine in proper alignment. This is the layer that you will lay down on at night when the mattress is flipped for a firmer support.

The soft side of this mattress seems to offer a bit below a medium soft firmness leaving it a bit on the soft side of firmness. Side sleepers will seem to reap many benefits from this side of the mattress, while it offers support and comfort helping to keep them in perfect alignment for a good night’s rest.

The firmer side of the mattress seems that it might not be supportive enough for the side sleeper but offers excellent benefits for the stomach sleeper. It offers enough support to keep the stomach sleeper in proper alignment and have a good night’s sleep.

The motion transfer for both sides of this mattress seems to be very sensitive. If you have a bed partner, that is restless or gets up during the night, consider the fact that you may be awaken by the movement of the bed. Even though the support of this bed will work fine for multiple sleepers, if you are a light sleeper with a restless partner, I would take that into serious consideration.

WinkBeds

The WinkBed offers a combination of coil springs and foam to create a quality and supportive mattress for various sleepers. Let’s take a look.

Cover – The cover is made from Tencel, an all-natural material that is made from Eucalyptus wood cellulose. This material creates a light and breathable cover allowing for a comforting cover to this mattress.

Euro-Pillow Top – This layer is designed from a gel infused foam. It creates a smooth and comfortable layer while it adds firmness and support to comfort the sleeper.

Bounce – This layer consists of soft and sturdy micro coils that offers support and comfort to the mattress. This layer helps to keep the sleeper from sinking too deep into the mattress.

Foundation Layer – This layer is designed of 8 inches of pocketed coils. These are strategically placed along the mattress to create supportive and pressure points for the alignment of the sleeper. The pressure at the shoulder area is lighter, where the pressure for your hips and spine is more supportive. The coils along with the rest of the design help to keep the sleeper cooler at night for a more comfortable night’s rest.

This mattress seems to rank towards the firmer side of a medium firmness. It seems to be a great choice for back, combo and stomach sleepers, offering support and comfort for all positions. The transfer motion is not super sensitive but with the coils, with heavier motions, it will be felt throughout the mattress. Unless you are a super light sleeper you should not be disturbed from light movements.

Layla

The Layla is a flippable mattress that is made mainly from memory foam and polyfoam that can be turned over to find a different level of comfort. One side of this mattress offers more of a softness while the other side offers more of a firmer feel. This mattress seems to work well for many different sleepers.

Cover – The cover is made from a thick polyester blend that creates a softness and comfort from the top of the mattress.

Comfort – This is the softest side of the mattress and has been created from a 3-inch layer of copper infused memory foam. This foam offers a slow response to pressure so that it allows the sleeper body contouring and sinkage for comfort and support. As memory foam is known to hold in body heat, the gel infusion adds to the coolness of the mattress.

Transition Layer – This layer is designed from a denser polyfoam. It is designed to add support to the upper layers to keep the sleeper from sinking too far down into the bed.

Support – This layer is made from a 4-inch layer of high-density poly foam. This offers the firmness and the shape and support of the mattress. When the soft side is up, this is actually the base of the mattress.

Base – This layer is a 1-inch layer of copper infused memory foam. When this layer is flipped to the top for the sleeping surface, it offers a firmness for a variety of sleepers. With the help of the layers below it, it provides quality support for the sleeper.

The soft side of this mattress is considered soft and offers a sinking sensation into the mattress. This side would be best for side sleepers to get a good night’s rest.

The firmer side of this mattress is very firm, very little sinkage was found. This mattress would be a good choice for back sleepers, giving them the support to the lumbar area and helping to keep them in proper alignment.

The motions transfer of this mattress as a whole, is that even if you are a light sleeper the motion transfer should not disturb you at all. This could make this mattress a good choice even for the lightest sleeper that shares their bed.

Conclusion

https://www.webmd.com/sleep-disorders/default.htm

Finding the best mattress for a good night’s sleep is very important. Not getting the proper sleep and rest can actually make a person sick. With our guide to help you sleep better and our help to finding the right mattress, hopefully we can get you back on the right track to a better sleep pattern. Knowing how you sleep and now knowing how important it is to get a good night’s rest, can help you to find the mattress that will give you the sleep and comfort that you need for a good night’s rest.

